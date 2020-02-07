Salina, KS

Black History Month Event Planned in Salina

Todd PittengerFebruary 7, 2020

Citizens in Salina are invited this month during Black History Month to learn about the history and impact of housing segregation in America.

According to the City of Salina and event is planned where there will be a Land of Opportunity viewing, free food, and discussion. The event will take place on February 27 from 6-8 at the Salina art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe Ave.

RSVPs are encouraged, but not required. Individuals who would like to RSVP should contact Evelyn Nelson, Community Relations Division Supervisor, by phone at (785) 309-5745, or by email at [email protected]

For needed accommodations, contact the Community Relations Division at 785-309-5745 (TDD 785-309-5747) from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Every effort will be made to accommodate known disabilities. For material or speech access, please call at least five working days prior to the event.

 

