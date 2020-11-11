Bison Auction to Continue With Safety Measures

The state will proceed with its annual auction of surplus bison at the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge.

This year’s bison auction will be open to registered buyers only, concessions will not be provided, and face masks will be required.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism approximately 50 bison from the McPherson County Maxwell Wildlife Refuge herd will be available for auction, including:

11 – Two-year-old bulls

3 – Cows

2 – Cow/calf pairs

8 – Yearling heifers

7 – Yearling bulls

8 – Heifer calves

9 – Bull calves

Bison over one year old will be brucellosis and tuberculosis tested and accompanied with a health certificate; Heifer calves will be vaccinated for brucellosis and certificates will be issued.

Acceptable forms of payment are cash, or personal checks if accompanied by a notarized authorization letter from the issuing bank.

The state reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Bison become the buyer’s responsibility upon settlement on sale day, and buyers must pick up bison the day of the sale or make arrangements with the refuge manager in advance.

Load out assistance will be available until dusk.

Stock racks and trailers should be covered or lined, as bison transport best in darkened conditions.

The bison corrals are located 6 miles North and 1.25 miles West of Canton, or 5 miles South and 1.25 miles West of Roxbury.

For additional details, or to register as a buyer, contact the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge office at (620) 628-4592, or the KDWPT Wichita Regional Office at (316) 683-8069.

The bison auction will be held on Wednesday, November 18th, at 11 a.m.