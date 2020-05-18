Salina, KS

Bills Caught in COVID’s Collateral Damage

May 18, 2020

Salina’s State Senator Randall Hardy is in Topeka this week preparing for the legislative wrap up session on Thursday, a meeting that won’t encompass nearly all the topics and needs brought up before the COVID-19 scare sent representatives scrambling home.

Hardy says two bills he sponsored that won’t cross the finish line are tied to non-profit organizations from Salina and Abilene.

Hardy is disappointed the Love Chloe Foundation on Santa Fe won’t see their Kansas license plate campaign move ahead.

 

 

Another bill that won’t see passage is a voluntary income tax credit to help the Eisenhower Foundation in Abilene.

 

 

Hardy says he and his colleagues passed eight bills during the shortened session – a far cry from the typical 80 to 120 okayed during previous years.

The final assembly for the 2020 legislative session takes place Thursday May 21, 2020.

 

