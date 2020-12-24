Bill Fekas Again to Provide Community Christmas Dinner

COVID-19 will not stop a Salina tradition. For the 38th year in a row Bill Fekas, along with a dedicated group of volunteers, will prepare a free community-wide Christmas dinner.

Though the Bill Fekas Christmas Dinner is still taking place this year, things will be a little different. it will be a Christmas dinner to go.

The free meal is planned for Christmas Day at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. at the Salina 4-H Building.

Fekas has a plan to keep dinner attendees safe and healthy, while also giving them a great holiday meal with a strict mask mandate that simply reads: “No Mask, No Food.”

Only one family will be allowed to enter at a time, and must be wearing masks. They can pick up their Christmas meal, which will include turkey and all the trimming, to then take home and enjoy.