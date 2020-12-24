Salina, KS

Bill Fekas Again to Provide Community Christmas Dinner

Todd PittengerDecember 24, 2020

COVID-19 will not stop a Salina tradition. For the 38th year in a row Bill Fekas, along with a dedicated group of volunteers, will prepare a free community-wide Christmas dinner.

Though the Bill Fekas Christmas Dinner is still taking place this year, things will be a little different. it will be a Christmas dinner to go.

The free meal is planned for Christmas Day at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. at the Salina 4-H Building.

Fekas has a plan to keep dinner attendees safe and healthy, while also giving them a great holiday meal with a strict mask mandate that simply reads: “No Mask, No Food.”

Only one family will be allowed to enter at a time, and must be wearing masks. They can pick up their Christmas meal, which will include turkey and all the trimming,  to then take home and enjoy.

Free delivery options are offered for people who live in Salina. Call either phone number 785-826-6531 or 785-826-6532 to schedule.

