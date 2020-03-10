Bill Aims to Retain Retirees

Lawmakers are considering a bill that could make Kansas more attractive to retirees.

A measure calls for increasing the amount of money people can make while pulling from their Social Security without being taxed on their Social Security benefits.

Under current law, Kansans can make 75-thousand-dollars per year without being taxed.

The proposed bill would increase that amount to 100-thousand-dollars per year, and officials say that it would keep people from moving out of the state because of high taxes.