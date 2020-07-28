Bike Stolen From Bed of Pickup

Salina Police are in search for a stolen bike.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester says that the theft occurred between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday from the 500 block of W. Iron Ave.

Virgil Baltazor, 74, Salina, is the owner of the bike and had it tied down with rope and carabineers in the bed of his truck that was parked in his driveway.

Baltazor on Monday discovered that the rope had been cut and two of the carabineers were missing, as well as his bike.

The bike is a 2020 Coleman CT200U-EX mini bike, valued at $700.

Total loss is $715.