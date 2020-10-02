Bike Share Program Back in Business

A regional bike sharing program is back in business.

According to OCCK Transportation, the KANcycle bike program which serves north central Kansas is back up and running and bikes are available to be rented. KANcycle has been closed since the end of March because of COVID.

Riders can access the bikes through the use of the free Movatic app, which can be downloaded through the Apple or Google stores. Movatic manages all aspects of the bike-share program — from bikes and technology, to maintenance and fleet rebalancing. Each bike has a unique number which riders enter into the app to unlock the bike. After the rider returns the bike to a designated Movatic bike station, the rental ends and the bike is available for the next person to enjoy.

Riders join the program by signing up for annual memberships or pay-as-you-go. Annual memberships are $30 with trips under 1 hour being free, student annual memberships are $20 with trips under 1 hour being free, and pay-as-you-go is $1.50 every 30 minutes.

KANcycle, a program of OCCK Transportation, was started in June of 2019 with 80 bikes spread across 16 stations in eight counties with the following locations:

9 th & Hamilton, Salina

& Hamilton, Salina 7 th & Walnut, Salina

& Walnut, Salina Sunset Plaza, Salina

Bill Burke Park, Salina

Kansas Wesleyan University, Salina

2 nd & Rock Street, Minneapolis

& Rock Street, Minneapolis Cloud County Community College, Concordia

7 th & Washington, Concordia

& Washington, Concordia 19 th & M, Belleville

& M, Belleville 28 th & N, Belleville

& N, Belleville City Building, Mankato

8 th & Hersey, Beloit

& Hersey, Beloit Thierolf Park, Beloit

Courthouse Square, Lincoln

Krizek Park, Ellsworth

Douglas & Main, Ellsworth

“We are so thankful for this new partnership with OCCK, Movatic and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas,” says Michelle Griffin, Director of Mobility Management for north central Kansas. “Bike sharing through KANcycle is a unique program that allows a new form of mobility for rural Kansas. We are committed to looking for programs that are innovative and beneficial to all residents.”