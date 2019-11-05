Salina, KS

Bike, Run Meth Arrest

November 5, 2019

A Salina man wanted on a couple of outstanding felony warrants was taken into custody after running from police Monday night.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester an officer on patrol in the 800 block of Windsor Drive noticed a man riding a BMX bike without a light or rear reflector and attempted to pull him over around 11:30pm.

Police say 28-year-old Cody J. Talbot then sped up on the bike – jumped off and headed into a backyard where he was apprehended.

A search of Talbot’s backpack revealed about 3 ounces of methamphetamine and two pistols. He is now facing charges that could include possession of meth with intent to sell, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, drug paraphernalia and interference with a law enforcement officer.

