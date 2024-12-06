It’s a big weekend for holiday activities around the area.

Abilene is set to celebrate a “Cowtown Christmas” this weekend. Everyone is invited to embrace the spirit of the season with a lineup of holiday events this weekend. From historic homes adorned with twinkling lights to the nostalgic charm of an old fashioned Christmas, there’s no better place to kick off holiday celebrations. Festivities include a fireworks display. Here is the complete schedule of events.

What’s become a Lindsborg holiday tradition will be held this Saturday. Everyone is invited to join in the fun of a wild and wacky parade. Plan to be part of the fun–all snowflakes, Christmas bells, snowmen, reindeer, tomtes and ugly sweater-wearers welcome. Parade line up begins at 10:30am at Bethany Lutheran Church, located at 320 N. Main Street. Parade route, down Main Street, begins at 11:00am. Bring your chair and a hot beverage to make the most of the morning. Be prepared to get jolly while watching the whimsy.

That Jolly Old Elf will be landing at the Salina Regional Airport Saturday for a special event. Young and old alike can explore all things aviation at Candy Canes and Airplanes, and welcome Santa to Salina. The K-State Salina Campus hosts Candy Canes and Airplanes the first Saturday in December each year. The community is invited to this holiday open house to greet Santa as he flies into Salina. Candy Canes and Airplanes is from 1 – 4 Saturday at Hangar 509 on Arnold Court. Santa will arrive at 3. It is free and open to the public.

A long-time Salina holiday tradition is returning. Kansas Wesleyan’s Department of Music is preparing this year’s Christmas by Candlelight event. The 2024 rendition of Christmas by Candlelight, “Come Home to Bethlehem,” is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 8th, at 4 p.m. inside the newly renovated Sams Chapel. Seating for Christmas by Candlelight is general admission. Ticket reservations are required to guarantee a seat. Tickets can be reserved online.