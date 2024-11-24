Big Second Half Fuels Bethany Men over Bethel 87-71

The Bethany College Swedes played host to the Bethel College Threshers Saturday, November 23 in Hahn Gymnasium.

The Swedes would open the contest with a sour note as they would get a technical foul for not submitting starters on time; thus, the Thresher would begin the game up 1-0.

Emmanuel Akpan would quick erase that deficit with a three-pointer to open the contest. Play was very competitive throughout the half as neither team would take more than a two-possession lead until the 10-minute mark where the Threshers would force a Bethany timeout following a three-pointer to go up 23-16.

That timeout would spark some life into Bethany as they would come out on a 7-0 run to knot it up at 23-23. Ultimately, Akpan would give the Swedes the lead with five minutes remaining in the first via a powerful jam assisted by Devin Spencer. Again, play would go back-and-forth until the where the Swedes would find themselves down 36-35 making that technical free throw to open the game that much more important.

In the second half, spectators would see a Bethany squad eager to get a win as the Swedes would open with a 13-8 run in the first five minutes. The Swedes would continue to add onto their lead throughout most of the second half finding themselves up 21 points with 5:43 left to play. Bethany would run away with this one 87-71.

It was a tale of two half for Bethany. The first half resulted in the Swedes scoring 35 points on 48.4% shooting (30% from beyond the arc).

The second half showcased what the Swedes can do when they get rolling scoring 52 points on 66.7% shooting and 54.5% from deep. Everyone that touched the floor in the second half scored at least one point.

Bethany was led by Emmanuel Akpan who had 27 points, nine boards and two blocked shots while going four of six from deep. JR Cison showcased his ability to virtually get a shot off and make it with 17 points. Will Dominguez tallied double-digit scoring with 12 points to go along with five rebounds and two blocks. Devin Spencer channeled his inner Russel Westbrook filling up the stat sheet with eight points, 10 assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Up Next…

The Bethany College Men’s Basketball team will travel to Pueblo, Colo. to take on the Colorado State University- Pueblo Thunderwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM MT in Massari Arena.