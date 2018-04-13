VIDEO: Big Rig Bucket List Moment

A 79-year-old Salina woman marked something off her “bucket list’ on Friday afternoon. Myrna Spicer climbed up into the cab of a big rig, got behind the wheel, fired it up, and took it for a drive.

Spicer was a nurse for 46 years before she retired 12-years-ago. At the time she retired she was a nursing instructor at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Spicer now lives at Salina Presbyterian Manor, where she has been working at marking things off her “bucket list”, or list of things she wants to accomplish in her life time. Over the years she has accomplished things like riding in a helicopter and a hot air balloon, flying acrobatics in an airplane, deep sea fishing, touring Europe and China, and river rafting through the Grand Canyon.

Friday afternoon, with the help of Salina Presbyterian Manor Marketing Director Jenni Jones and Doug Bradley Trucking in Salina, Spicer was able to make that bucket list a little shorter by driving a big rig.

Spicer spent about 15 minutes behind the wheel, circling the lot at Doug Bradley Trucking. It was a little shaky at first, but she quickly got the hang of it. She was all smiles as she smoothly shifted gears and honked the horn as she made the rounds.

Now that she has driven a big rig, what next? There are still a couple of things left on her list like bungee jumping, riding a zip line, and an African Safari. One thing on the list is a bit of a long shot, though. She would like to visit the moon.