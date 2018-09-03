Big Idaho Potato Truck Making Area Stops

The Big Idaho Potato Truck is rolling through Kansas this week.

The unique big rig will roll into Abilene on Tuesday, Minneapolis on Wednesday, and Salina on Thursday.

The truck will make a pit stop in Abilene to celebrate on Tuesday. The giant tater will be at the fairgrounds for a short time, from 10:00 A.M. -11:00 A.M.

Wednesday the truck and the giant spud will be in Minneapolis, at the fairgrounds from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thursday the truck and tater will be in Salina at the Saline County Livestock Exp Center from 9:00A.M – 10:00 A.M.

At each stop visitor are encouraged to come by for a chance to meet the Tater Team and take a photo with the nation’s biggest potato on wheels

What is the Big Idaho Potato Truck?

The Big Potato Truck is a 48-foot long flatbed trailer featuring a 28-foot long, 12-foot wide and 11.5-foot tall, 6 ton Idaho potato. It’s also the star of the Idaho Potato Commission’s national advertising campaign. After being seen by hundreds of millions of Americans, the most frequently asked question is still, “Is it real?” We’ll never tell…but if it is, the Big Idaho Potato:

The equivalent of 21,562 medium-size potatoes!

Weigh 802 times more than the largest potato ever grown, which clocked in at 11 pounds!

Make 20,217 servings of mashed potatoes!

Make close to 1 million French fries!

Take nearly 7,000 years to grow!

Take about 2 years to bake!

Big Idaho Potato Truck Schedule