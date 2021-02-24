Big Freeze Led to 26 Water Line Breaks

Water main breaks, fire hydrant leaks, stopped sewers, it’s been a long stretch of repairs for City of Salina crews in the wake of a polar vortex that invaded Kansas and stayed.

City of Salina Utilities Director Martha Tasker is well aware of what sub-zero temperatures and shifting ground conditions can do to water lines.

Tasker tells KSAL News that 15 water line breaks in one year was a high mark before the 26 separate events that dominated work orders over the past 10 days in Salina.

A fixed water line break on N. 7th Street is now ready for concrete.