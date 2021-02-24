Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: A Few Clouds

Hi: 49 ° | Lo: 27 °

Big Freeze Led to 26 Water Line Breaks

Jeff GarretsonFebruary 24, 2021

Water main breaks, fire hydrant leaks, stopped sewers, it’s been a long stretch of repairs for City of Salina crews in the wake of a polar vortex that invaded Kansas and stayed.

City of Salina Utilities Director Martha Tasker is well aware of what sub-zero temperatures and shifting ground conditions can do to water lines.

 

Tasker tells KSAL News that 15 water line breaks in one year was a high mark before the 26 separate events that dominated work orders over the past 10 days in Salina.

 

 

A fixed water line break on N. 7th Street is now ready for concrete.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Big Freeze Led to 26 Water Line Bre...

Water main breaks, fire hydrant leaks, stopped sewers, it's been a long stretch of repairs for City ...

February 24, 2021 Comments

2021 Sub-State Basketball Brackets

Sports News

February 24, 2021

Police Investigating Salina Murder

Top News

February 24, 2021

Tools Stolen From Storage Trailer I...

Kansas News

February 24, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Big Freeze Led to 26 Wate...
February 24, 2021Comments
Tools Stolen From Storage...
February 24, 2021Comments
Kansas to Forgive Small B...
February 24, 2021Comments
Public Transportation You...
February 24, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices