Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches Excursion Program

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is launching a new program with the hopes of creating more matches for littles.

The organization announced on Monday its newest program, Excursions. The Excursion Program will creat 30 news matches that will participate in one or two pre-planned outings or activities per month. The program will promote active and healthy lifestyles for Littles on their waiting list.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina needs 12 adult males that would be willing to mentor boys ranging in ages 11-16 for an eight month commitment.

Interested individuals can call Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina at 785-825-5509.