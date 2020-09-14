Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 83 ° | Lo: 56 °

Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches Excursion Program

Jeremy BohnSeptember 14, 2020

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina is launching a new program with the hopes of creating more matches for littles.

The organization announced on Monday its newest program, Excursions. The Excursion Program will creat 30 news matches that will participate in one or two pre-planned outings or activities per month. The program will promote active and healthy lifestyles for Littles on their waiting list.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina needs 12 adult males that would be willing to mentor boys ranging in ages 11-16 for an eight month commitment.

Interested individuals can call Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina at 785-825-5509.

We are excited to announce our newest program, Excursions. The Excursion Program will create 30 new matches that will…

Posted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina on Monday, September 14, 2020

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

New Name For Sports Complex

A baseball and softball sports complex in Salina is getting a new name. Salina City Commissioners on...

September 14, 2020 Comments

21 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

Top News

September 14, 2020

Big Brothers Big Sisters Launches E...

Kansas News

September 14, 2020

Senior Studio Comes to Salina Art C...

Kansas News

September 14, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Big Brothers Big Sisters ...
September 14, 2020Comments
Senior Studio Comes to Sa...
September 14, 2020Comments
Truck Stolen From Salina ...
September 14, 2020Comments
POW/MIA Recognition Event...
September 14, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH