Big BooBash Virtual Costume Contest

A virtual costume event is taking the place of the annual Salina Downtown Big BooBash/Big BooRama event this year.

Organizers say they want to see your costumes.Â Everyone can play, even your pets. Salina Downtown is hosting its first ever virtual costume contest with prizes in several categories.

It’s easy to participate.Â Take your costumed picture anywhere downtown. The photo must be downtown to be entered to win.

Submit your photo on either Instagram or Facebook using the correct hashtag from Oct. 23- Nov. 2. Be sure to include which category you are entering.

â€‹Online voting will run Nov. 3 – Nov. 5 via Salina Downtown, Inc.’s Facebook page.

Winners will be announced via Facebook and Instagram on Nov. 6

This virtual event will take place of the previous year’s Big BooBash/Big BooRama. Due to the safety of the community, Salina Downtown, will not hold it’s annual trick-or-treating downtown.