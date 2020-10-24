Salina, KS

Now: 35 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 35 °

Big BooBash Virtual Costume Contest

Todd PittengerOctober 24, 2020

A virtual costume event is taking the place of the annual Salina Downtown Big BooBash/Big BooRama event this year.

Organizers say they want to see your costumes.Â  Everyone can play, even your pets. Salina Downtown is hosting its first ever virtual costume contest with prizes in several categories.

It’s easy to participate.Â  Take your costumed picture anywhere downtown. The photo must be downtown to be entered to win.

Submit your photo on either Instagram or Facebook using the correct hashtag from Oct. 23- Nov. 2. Be sure to include which category you are entering.

â€‹Online voting will run Nov. 3 – Nov. 5 via Salina Downtown, Inc.’s Facebook page.

Winners will be announced via Facebook and Instagram on Nov. 6

This virtual event will take place of the previous year’s Big BooBash/Big BooRama. Due to the safety of the community, Salina Downtown, will not hold it’s annual trick-or-treating downtown.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Mediaâ€™s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

2020 State Football Brackets

Class 5A Bracket #16 Salina Central (1-7) at #1 Wichita Northwest (6-0) #13 Salina South (2-5) at ...

October 24, 2020 Comments

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner â...

Sports News

October 24, 2020

Big BooBash Virtual Costume Contest

Top News

October 24, 2020

Upland Game Bird Seasons Look Promi...

Top News

October 24, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

38 New Saline County COVI...
October 23, 2020Comments
USD 305 Resumes Half Day ...
October 23, 2020Comments
Attempted Capital Murder ...
October 23, 2020Comments
Blast of Cold Approaching
October 23, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH