BIG 12 WEEKLY FOOTBALL AWARDS CLAIMED BY UCF, CU, K-STATE AND WVU

IRVING, Texas – The third set of Big 12 Conference weekly awards were earned by UCF’s RJ Harvey (offensive), Colorado’s Travis Hunter (defensive), Kansas State’s Dylan Edwards (special teams) and West Virginia’s T.J. Jackson (newcomer).

Harvey continued UCF’s top rushing attack in the nation with 29 carries for 180 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 35-34 victory over TCU. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark for a fifth consecutive game dating back to last season with 11 touchdowns in that span. The 180 rushing yards were the third most in FBS games for the week. Harvey also caught a 29-yard pass for a score to reach 200 total yards for the game.

Hunter was instrumental in limiting Colorado State to just nine points during the in-state rivalry game, playing in 123 of 138 snaps from scrimmage. He tallied five tackles, one pass breakup and an interception that he returned for 38 yards in CU’s 28-9 victory. The defensive back was part of a team effort that slowed down quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi to just 208 passing yards and zero touchdowns with a pair of interceptions.

Edwards returned a 71-yard punt for a touchdown to break the Wildcats’ tie with then-No. 20 Arizona on Friday and shifted the momentum in K-State’s 31-7 victory. His career-long punt return also marked the third consecutive game that K-State has scored a touchdown on defense or special teams and gave Edwards his fourth all-purpose touchdown of the season.

West Virginia’s Jackson tallied six tackles, four for a loss, and one-and-a-half sacks in Saturday’s rivalry game versus Pittsburgh. His four tackles for a loss tied for the fourth most in WVU history and the most by a Mountaineer since the 2018 season. Jackson leads the Big 12 Conference in tackles for a loss and is sixth in sacks.