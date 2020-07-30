Big 12 Virtual Football Media Day Cancelled for August 3

Big 12 ReleaseJuly 30, 2020

The Big 12 Conference is cancelling its Virtual Football Media Day presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.  It is yet to be determined if the event will be rescheduled.  The Conference’s annual media preview was slated for Monday, August 3, after being moved from its originally scheduled July 20-21 dates.

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time. “

A media briefing with Commissioner Bowlsby will be scheduled in the near-term to update on the State of the Conference.

