Big 12 Selected To Host 2027 NCAA Men’s Basketball Regional In Kansas City

The Big 12 will join forces with the Kansas City Sports Commission to host a Division I Men’s Basketball Regional during the 2027 NCAA Tournament at the T-Mobile Center.

With the 2027 selection, the Big 12 has had 18 opportunities to host Men’s March Madness since the Conference began competition in 1997. It was previously announced that the Conference would host NCAA First and Second Rounds at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City in 2026 plus the 2030 NCAA Men’s Final Four at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Most recently, the Conference hosted the 2024 NCAA South Regional at the American Airlines Center. The Big 12 last hosted the Big Dance in Kansas City during the 2023 Midwest Regional, also playing at the longtime host site of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

Big 12 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Host History

2001 Kansas City, Mo (Kemper Arena), First/Second Rounds

2002 Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center), First/Second Rounds

2003 Oklahoma City, Okla. (Ford Center), First/Second Rounds

2004 Kansas City, Mo. (Kemper Arena), First/Second Rounds

2005 Oklahoma City, Okla. (Ford Center), First/Second Rounds

2006 Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center), First/Second Rounds

2009 Kansas City, Mo. (Sprint Center), First/Second Rounds

2010 Oklahoma City, Okla. (Ford Center), First/Second Rounds

2013 Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), South Regional

2014 Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), Men’s Final Four

2016 Oklahoma City, Okla. (Chesapeake Energy Arena), First/Second Rounds

2017 Kansas City, Mo. (Sprint Center), Midwest Regional

2018 Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center), First/Second Rounds

2023 Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center), Midwest Regional

2024 Dallas, Texas (American Airlines Center), South Regional

2026 Oklahoma City, Okla. (Paycom Center), First/Second Rounds

2027 Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center), Regional

2030 Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium), Men’s Final Four