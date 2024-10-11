Big 12 Hires Brian Thornton as Vice President of Men’s Basketball

Today, the Big 12 Conference announced the hiring of Brian Thornton as Vice President of Men’s Basketball. Thornton most recently served as Commissioner of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and has over two decades of experience in college basketball as a student-athlete, coach and administrator.

In this role, Thornton will oversee all operations of Big 12 men’s basketball as it maintains and grows its status as the premier league in college basketball. In addition to managing officiating, sportsmanship, and scheduling, Thornton will partner with Commissioner Yormark to ensure the league continues to cultivate strong relationships with student-athletes, coaches, and administrators, as well as third parties such as media partners and commercial partners. Additionally, Thornton will partner with the Big 12’s Chief Marketing Officer and brand team to elevate and contemporize Big 12 men’s basketball off the court, as well as the Championship experience for student-athletes and fans.

“The Big 12 has firmly established itself as the gold standard in men’s basketball, and I am excited to join this esteemed conference in its mission to win championships, support its members, and elevate the student-athlete experience,” said Thornton. “I am eager to collaborate with Commissioner Yormark and the entire membership to help the Big 12 reach unprecedented heights.”

“I’m pleased to announce Brian Thornton as our new Vice President of Men’s Basketball,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Brian’s impressive resume on the court, as a coach, and as an administrator speaks for itself. I look forward to working alongside him as the Big 12 continues to thrive as the best conference in college basketball.”

Current Vice President of Men’s Basketball John Williams announced the 2024-25 season will be his last with the Big 12 Conference. Williams will continue to provide strategic counsel for Thornton and the Commissioner throughout the season and will play an integral role in operating the first-ever 16-team Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship.

A standout basketball student-athlete at Xavier, Thornton was a first-team all-conference selection in 2006, a CoSIDA Academic All-American, and a two-time Atlantic 10 Student-Athlete of the Year. Following his collegiate career, Thornton played oversees in Germany, later returning to collegiate athletics in the coaching ranks with stints at Furman, Winthrop, Ball State, and his alma mater. Thornton pivoted from coaching to administration when he joined the NCAA as Assistant Director for Basketball Development. His time in Indianapolis was followed by a tenure as Associate Commissioner for Basketball at the American Athletic Conference, a role that preceded him being named Commissioner of the WAC on November 4, 2021.

Big 12 men’s basketball has been home to two of the last four NCAA National Champions, led all conferences in average NET ranking for four straight seasons, and has led the nation in non-conference winning percentage for three straight years. The league has earned seven or more NCAA Tournament bids in seven of the last 10 years and has produced a No. 1 seed for four straight years. In 27 of the last 28 NBA Drafts, a Big 12 player has been selected in the first round.