Big 12 Announces K-State’s Conference Matchups Through 2027

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The annual Dillons’ Sunflower Showdown rivalry against Kansas as well as home and away matchups with every conference member was announced on Wednesday as the Big 12 released the league matchups for the next four seasons.

With one protected rivalry throughout the next four years, K-State and KU will continue their annual matchup as the Jayhawks visit Manhattan in 2024 and 2026, while the Wildcats will play in Lawrence in 2025 and 2027. In addition, K-State will play every conference member at least twice over the four-year period – with at least one matchup at home and one on the road – in the new 16-school Big 12.

Next year’s four-game home Big 12 schedule includes new addition Arizona State along with Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and Kansas. The Wildcats will travel to face BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State and West Virginia.

K-State will be facing Arizona State for the seventh time overall and first since the Wildcats earned a 34-27 victory in the 2002 Holiday Bowl. The Wildcats will take on Cincinnati for the first time since the Bearcats visited Manhattan in 1996, a 35-0 K-State victory.

The Wildcats will take on BYU for the ninth time ever and the first since the Cotton Bowl on January 1, 1997, while it will be their first trip to Provo since 1977. K-State will renew its conference rivalry against Colorado as the Buffalos rejoin the Big 12 after leaving prior to the 2011 season with the Wildcats visiting Boulder next year. Kansas State, which is coming off a 41-0 victory over Houston, will visit the Cougars for the first time next year.

Dates for next year’s games will be announced at a later date. A full breakdown of K-State’s Big 12 matchups for the next four years is below.

K-STATE’S BIG 12 MATCHUPS BY YEAR

Year Home Away 2024 Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia 2025 UCF, Colorado, Iowa State, TCU, Texas Tech Baylor, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Utah 2026 Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Iowa State, TCU 2027 Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Utah, West Virginia Arizona, UCF, Kansas, Texas Tech

K-STATE’S BIG 12 MATCHUPS BY SCHOOL