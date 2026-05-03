Bid Appétit Brings in Big Money

The recent Noon Network AMBUCS 21st Annual Bid Appétit Charity Auction, themed “Pitch for a Purpose,” brought in big money.

According to the organization, Bid Appétit raised $61,300.49 to support programs that inspire mobility and independence in the Salina community.

Held on Sunday, March 1, at Tony’s Pizza Event Center, the event welcomed more than 300 attendees for an evening of generosity and baseball-themed fun. Guests participated in live and silent auctions, themed games, and enjoyed food and drinks, all while supporting a meaningful cause. A special appearance by an Amtryke recipient highlighted the direct impact of the organization’s mission.

The funds raised from Bid Appétit will support Noon Network AMBUCS’ efforts to provide Amtryke adaptive tricycles, medical equipment, and scholarships for students pursuing careers in physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech-language pathology. As the organization’s sole annual fundraiser, the event plays a critical role in funding these life-changing initiatives throughout the year.

“We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our sponsors, both new and returning, as well as our dedicated members who spend countless hours organizing this event,” said Noon Network AMBUCS President Karen Vidricksen. “Because of this community’s generosity, we are able to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”