“Beyond The Field” Event Thursday Night

A baseball-themed family event on a baseball field will get summer started in Salina this Thursday evening.

Be Wealth financial advisors have partnered with Salina Parks & Recreation to bring you “Beyond the Field”, a special evening under the stars.

They will be showing the classic baseball film “The Sandlot” on the big screen, right on the field, at the Berkley Family Recreation Area on Markley Road.

“Beyond the Field” is a community celebration which will include:

Complimentary baseball-themed snacks & water

Food trucks with delicious local eats available for purchase

Stadium seating available, or bring your own blankets and relax on the field

Seating is first come, first serve, and all food and drink must be consumed in the grandstand. No food or drink allowed on the field.

Gates open at 6:30, and the movie begins at dusk.