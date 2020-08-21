Beware of Voter Registration Scam

Some counties are reporting calls of someone pretending to be from the Election Office trying to register you to vote over the phone.

Voters must do this online at www.voteks.org or in person at their local Election Office. Do not give your personal information out over the phone.

Also, during election times candidates or political action committees mail out campaign information about candidates and sometimes it includes applications to vote by mail.

The Saline County Clerk/Election office will not call you to register you over the phone. To check the status of your voter registration or your Advance Ballot by Mail application go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview/.

Ballots will begin being mailed October 14, 2020 for the November 3, 2020 General Election.