Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 65 °

Beware of Voter Registration Scam

Todd PittengerAugust 21, 2020

Some counties are reporting calls of someone pretending to be from the Election Office trying to register you to vote over the phone.

Voters must do this online at www.voteks.org or in person at their local Election Office. Do not give your personal information out over the phone.

Also, during election times candidates or political action committees mail out campaign information about candidates and sometimes it includes applications to vote by mail.

The Saline County Clerk/Election office will not call you to register you over the phone. To check the status of your voter registration or your Advance Ballot by Mail application go to https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/voterview/.

Ballots will begin being mailed October 14, 2020 for the November 3, 2020 General Election.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

St. John’s Military Museum Pr...

Work on a museum at the shuttered St. John's Military School is progressing. Organizers say multi...

August 21, 2020 Comments

Socially Distanced Seating at Texas...

Top News

August 21, 2020

4 Warnings, 12 Watches For Toxic Al...

Kansas News

August 21, 2020

Beware of Voter Registration Scam

Kansas News

August 21, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

4 Warnings, 12 Watches Fo...
August 21, 2020Comments
Beware of Voter Registrat...
August 21, 2020Comments
Man Flees After Being Inv...
August 20, 2020Comments
School Zones Lights Begin...
August 20, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH