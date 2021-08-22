Salina, KS

Beverly Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

Todd PittengerAugust 21, 2021

A man from Lincoln County was hurt in single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Reno County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Steven McBride of Beverly was riding a Harley Davidson Motorcycle headed north on K61 Highway. The front brake locked, causing the bike to lay on its right side.

McBride, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and suffered suspected serious injuries. He was transported to a Wichita hospital.

The crash happened at about 1;15 Friday afternoon along K61 Highway in Reno County.

 

