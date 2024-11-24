Bethel Over Bethany Women 66-61

The Bethany College Swedes hosted the Bethel College Threshers, Saturday, November 23rd in Hahn Gymnasium. The Swedes came into the match with a conference record of 1-1, looking to go into the positive. Bethel also came into the contest with a conference record of 1-1.

1st: The game started with the Swedes finding a quick lead of four, 0-4. The Threshers responded fast and the score was 4-6 with Bethel up by two with 6:51 on the clock. The Swedes went to work to gain the advantage back but with 4:47 left on the clock, Bethel extended their lead to five, 7-12 and then again to seven, 7-14, shortly after. This didn’t shake the Swedes and they were back within one possession with 2:31 on the clock, 12-14. Heading into the final minute of the first quarter, the game was tied at 16-16. With seconds left in the quarter, Emily Green knocked down a three-pointer to give the Swedes the lead, 19-16.

2nd: The Swedes maintained their lead until 6:06 on the clock when the Threshers tied up the game at 23-23 and took a three-point lead shortly after. Bethany gained momentum and took back control with 2:21 left to play in the first half, 28-26. The Swedes extended the lead to four, 30-26, with just over a minute and half to play. The Threshers hit a last second three-pointer to cut the lead to one heading into halftime, 30-29.

3rd: The third quarter was marked by ties. Both teams had opportunities to take the lead but neither was able to sustain a lead before the other would come back and tie them. The end of the third quarter ended with a tie at 52-52.

4th: Heading into the final quarter of the game, it looked like a repeat of the third quarter with both teams consistently tying up the game until the Threshers gained a lead of one, 55-56 with 5:46 on the clock. Bethel extended their advantage to six, 55-61 with 4:39 left to play. The Swedes were back within two a minute later, 59-61, 3:27 on the clock. Last minute of the game, the Swedes were down by two, 61-63. Bethel hit a free throw, giving them a three-point advantage with only 26 seconds on the clock, 61-64. Sadly the Swedes were forced to foul again to stay alive in the game send Bethel to the line where she hit both free throws. Down by five, Bethany tried to score but was unsuccessful and the Threshers walked away with the win. Final score, Swedes 61, Threshers 66.

Notable stats include, Jaden Newfarmer with 7 rebounds, 15 points, and 4 assists, Emily Green with 10 rebounds and 3 steals, and Colbi Rignell with 10 points, 1 block, and 1 steal.

Up Next…

Bethany College will be on the road in Hastings, Nebraska, taking on the Hastings College Broncos, Saturday, November 30th starting at 2pm.