Bethany’s Bench Key In Win Over York

The Bethany College Swedes took the road to York, Neb. to take on the York University Panthers. The Swedes defeated the Panthers 80-70 to even up their record to 2-2 in KCAC play.

JR Cison had a strong performance from beyond the arc shooting 4-5 from deep leading to his 20 points on the night. Kendall Collins would tack on 17 more while shooting 50% from the field. Emmanuel Akpan would score in the double-digits with 10 points. Ellis Todd and DeYon Bell would tie for the team-high in rebounds with eight apiece.

Devin Spencer would lockdown the Panthers with four steals while Bell would tally both of the Swedes’ block during the game.

Bethany’s bench played a major factor in the win scoring 41 of the team’s 80 points. The Swedes’ largest lead was 17 points early in the second quarter. The Panthers would claw their way back to with five points with just over seven minutes to play, but the Swedes would slam the door shut with a 13-8 run to close out the contest.

Up Next…

Bethany will continue their three-game road trip on Saturday, December 7 in Ottawa, Kan. to take on the Ottawa University Braves. The Braves are coming off a loss to the Southwestern College Moundbuilders; their first since beginning KCAC play. Tipoff is set for 3:00 PM in Wilson Field House.