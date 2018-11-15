Bethany Splits with York in KCAC opener

YORK, Neb. – The Swedes women’s basketball team started off their KCAC season in a big way with a 68-38 win over York College.

Through the first few minutes of the game, the Panthers were able to match the Swedes. However, over the final five minutes of the first quarter Bethany would slowly begin to break away from York and build their lead.

The Swedes took their first double-digit lead over the panthers with just over five minutes to play in the first half. From there, Bethany went on a 13-3 run over the remainder of the half, going into the break with a 35-15 advantage over the Panthers.

In the third quarter, Bethany continued to push their lead. However, in the fourth quarter the Panthers found their offense to bring the Swedes lead back down to 30.

The Details

Three Swedes had double-digit points; led by Kelsi Mueller, junior guard with 16. Closely behind her was Sarah Bartel, senior guard, with 13, followed by Erin Richardson, senior guard, with 11. Mueller, Bartel, and Sena Atkas, junior forward, each dished out three assists to aid the Bethany offense.

As a team, Bethany picked up 39 rebounds compared to York’s 38 with Atkas leading the way with six boards. The Swedes shot 35.8% from the field and were 11/30 from long range.

YORK, Neb. – The Bethany men’s basketball team suffered a tough 66-83 loss in their first conference game against the York College Panthers.

The Panthers kick started their offense early and did not relinquish the lead even once to the Swedes. Until deep into the second half, Bethany continued time and time again to battle back to keep the York lead in the single digits and reachable. However, each time York would get their offense going again and slowly pull away from the Swedes. Finally, just under halfway through the second quarter the Panthers were able to go on a 15-0 run over five minutes that shook off the Swedes attack for the remainder of the game.

The Details

A pair of Swedes led the Bethany offense with 13 points each. Lavaris Duncan, sophomore center, and Isaiah Saenz, sophomore guard, each had 13 points with Saenz adding three assists to that number. Also in double-digits was Tyler Larkin, senior guard with 11 points and four assists.

Baptiste Chazeles, junior forward, led the team with 10 boards. The Swedes were able to outrebound the Panthers 40-36. As a team, Bethany shot 37.3% from the field and were 21.4% from behind the arc.