Bethany Grad to Become Supreme Court Justice

Todd PittengerJanuary 8, 2020

The Kansas Supreme Court will meet in special session later this month to swear in a new justice. Evelyn Wilson will be sworn in on Friday, January 24th. She will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Lee Johnson.

Wilson currently serves as chief judge of the 3rd Judicial District, which is composed of Shawnee County. She was appointed to the Supreme Court by Gov. Laura Kelly on December 16.

The public can watch a live webcast of the ceremony by following the Watch Supreme Court Live! link on the Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org.

Wilson has served as a district judge in the 3rd Judicial District since 2004 and as chief judge since 2014. She is a graduate of Bethany College and Washburn University School of Law. She practiced law in northwest Kansas and Topeka before becoming a judge.

Supreme Court justices are appointed through a merit-based nomination process that Kansans voted to add to the Kansas Constitution in 1958. When there is a vacancy on the court, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission has 60 days from the date the vacancy occurs to submit names of three qualified nominees to the governor.

After receiving the list of nominees, the governor has 60 days to appoint one of them to the court.

