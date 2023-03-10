Salina, KS

Now: 28 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 50 ° | Lo: 26 °

Bethany “Giving Day” Reaches Goal

Todd PittengerMarch 10, 2023

Bethany College’s first ever “Giving Day” was a success, reaching its goal of $150,000.

The school in Lindsborg on Wednesday hosted its very first Giving Day. The Bethany College Advancement and Alumni Office announced Thursday the $150,000 goal was reached. They thanked alumni, friends, and supporters for their passion for Bethany College.

The 24-hour event was designed to elevate the impact of a previous year-end event, which had been held annually on June 30—the last day of  the fiscal year, by creating an excitement of challenge gifts, matching gifts, swag giveaways, a photo station, and moments with Swede mascot Sven.

The money raised will go toward the Bethany College Annual Fund, supporting students, faculty and staff.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Bethany “Giving Day” Reaches Goal

Bethany College's first ever "Giving Day" was a success, reaching its goal of $150,000. The schoo...

March 10, 2023 Comments

Update on Coach Bill Self’s Status

Sports News

March 9, 2023

UPDATE: Stabbing Victim Expected to...

Top News

March 9, 2023

“Souper Bowl” Super Effort

Top News

March 9, 2023

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Zoo is is KultureCity Cer...
March 9, 2023Comments
Search for Childcare
March 9, 2023Comments
Beware of Trash Pirates
March 9, 2023Comments
Burglar Surprised
March 9, 2023Comments

LISTEN LIVE

© 2007 - 2023 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KYEZ  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra