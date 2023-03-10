Bethany “Giving Day” Reaches Goal

Bethany College’s first ever “Giving Day” was a success, reaching its goal of $150,000.

The school in Lindsborg on Wednesday hosted its very first Giving Day. The Bethany College Advancement and Alumni Office announced Thursday the $150,000 goal was reached. They thanked alumni, friends, and supporters for their passion for Bethany College.

The 24-hour event was designed to elevate the impact of a previous year-end event, which had been held annually on June 30—the last day of the fiscal year, by creating an excitement of challenge gifts, matching gifts, swag giveaways, a photo station, and moments with Swede mascot Sven.

The money raised will go toward the Bethany College Annual Fund, supporting students, faculty and staff.