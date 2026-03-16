Bethany Community Mourning Loss

The Bethany College community is mourning the unexpected passing of Dr. Charles Fox, husband of President Laura Crawley and First Gentleman of Bethany College.

According to the school, Dr. Charles Fox was a beloved member of the campus community. He taught courses in Bethany Quest, interdisciplinary studies, and had been volunteering as a men’s soccer coach. He was also active in the broader Lindsborg community, sharing his many talents.

During this time, they are asking for privacy for President Crawley and her family, and to hold them in prayer.

They will share more information about the service when it is available.