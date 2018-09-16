Bethany Comeback Falls Short Against Ottawa

Penalties likely cost Bethany a better shot at winning against Ottawa on Saturday night from Anderson Stadium in Lindsborg.

Still, with 95 yards in penalties, the Swedes still found themselves in the game to the end, however, came up short against the unbeaten Braves of Ottawa, 42-35.

Ottawa got the scoring going with back-to-back TD drives giving the Braves a 14-0 lead right off of the bat. Bethany though, would then answer with an Isaiah Salazar 14-yard TD pass to Dalton Goodwin late in the first.

The Braves dominated most of the second quarter, moving the ball up-and-down field and took a commanding 26-7 lead with a few minutes before halftime. However, Salazar led the Swedes’ offense down the field just before halftime, hooking up with Goodwin again; this time for a 6-yard passing score to make it 26-14 at halftime.

Bethany appeared to make some good adjustments in the locker room at halftime forcing Ottawa in to a three-and-out to start off the half. The Swedes followed it up with another Salazar TD pass, this time to Peter Garza for 39-yards. The Score with 10 minutes to go in the third, Ottawa led 26-21.

The Swedes couldn’t handle the new found momentum though, as the Braves ripped off 16-unanswered points to take a commanding 42-21 lead starting the fourth.

Bethany continued to chip away at the lead though, Salazar would again connect with Swede receivers for TDs in Mike Milbourne and Jafar Thomas. After the scores, Bethany was back to within seven with under two-minutes left. Unfortunately, the Swedes defense couldn’t get Ottawa off of the field and the Braves iced away the game to remain undefeated.

Ottawa (3-0, 3-0 KCAC) never trailed on Saturday night. With the win, the Braves continue to add to their best start since 2010.

Bethany (1-3, 1-2 KCAC) committed eight penalties for 95 yards and had several personal foul/unsportsmanlike conduct penalties giving the Braves new life on several drives. Salazar finished 24-41 throwing, 377 yards, 5 TDs and 1 INT. Goodwin led the way receiving with eight catches for 154 yards and two TDs.

Bethany plays at Southwestern next Saturday at 6 p.m. Live coverage can be heard on 95.5 The Rock.