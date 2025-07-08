Bethany Announces Athletic, Alumni Hall of Honor

Bethany College has announce its 2025 Alumni & Athletic Hall of Honor Awards, celebrating the achievements and

lifelong impact of outstanding alumni, coaches, and athletes.

An event will take place on Friday, October 17 from 4–6pm at Lindquist Hall in the Wallerstedt Library. Tickets will be available for purchase at bethanylb.edu/alumni-awards.

According to the school, this annual tradition recognizes graduates who exemplify the spirit and values of Bethany College in their careers, communities, and commitment to excellence.

GOLD Award (Graduate of the Last Decade)

This award represents graduates of the last two decades who have made outstanding contributions to society and whose achievements demonstrate a person who shows promise, has high aspirations, and has made a difference in the lives of people around them. This year’s award goes to Tyler Breneman, graduate of 2016.

Alumni Award of Merit

This award represents graduates of more than 20 years who have exemplified distinguished service as professionals while maintaining an interest in Bethany College. This year’s award goes to Michelle (Guipre) Schoon, class of 1981.

Distinguished Graduate Awards

This graduate award represents outstanding achievement and service to society. This year’s award goes to Michael Chambers ’95 and Heather McFarland-Kautzman ’98.

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Bethany College Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes outstanding achievement and service to society by a graduate who has provided “unique and significant service” to the college over their lifetime. The Bethany College Alumni Council may annually give one recipient the Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award. Former classmates or friends make nominations for the award, and the Alumni Council makes selections. This year’s award goes to Becky Copley, graduate of 1974.

Athletic Hall of Honor Award

The Athletic Hall of Honor Award goes to alums whose performance on the athletic field during their time at Bethany was noteworthy and exemplary. Inductees for 2025 are:

John Woolf ’79

Yancy Turner ’80

Mike and Robin (Johnson) Hodges ’82 and ’83

Kendrick Proctor ’00

Sven Delin ‘01

Laura (Christopher) Moreno ’09

Alumni Coach of the Year Award

The Alumni Coach of the Year Award recognizes alums who have directed or coached their teams to an outstanding level of performance. Inductees for 2025 are:

Richard Strange ’70

Connie Cox-Dorf ’81

Ben Elliott ’96

Bethany Athletic Association Award

The Bethany Athletic Association Award of Merit goes to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, sportsmanship, and dedication throughout their careers, leaving a lasting legacy on Bethany College Athletics. This year’s award goes to Annette Anschutz Moore 76’ and Kylie (Schrader) Lofdahl ’04.

_ _ _

For more information about the event or to read more about this year’s awardees, please visit bethanylb.edu/alumni-awards or contact Hayley Samford, Director of Alumni Development & Engagement, at 785-227-3380 ext. 8537 or

[email protected].