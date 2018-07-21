Best “Small Town in Kansas”

A small town in Central Kansas is kind of a big deal.

Abilene was recently selected as Kansas’s “Best Small Town to Visit”. The designation comes from Policygenius, which selected one such community in every state.



In making the selections Policygenius wrote:

“When it comes time to pick your next travel destination, some of the more common cities might top your list. New York City, Boston, Los Angeles, Seattle — these are definitely places you must visit at least once, but there are some smaller cities that should round out your travel bucket list. From charming mountain towns to secluded hot springs, here are the small towns you must visit in each state.”

And why was Abilene selected as best in Kansas? Policygenius explained:

“Named one of Smithsonian Magazine’s ‘Top 20 Small Towns to Visit in the U.S.,’ the pioneer boom town of Abilene is also home to one of Kansas’ top attractions: The Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, which includes former President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s boyhood home and tomb.”

—

Best Small Town to Visit in Each State