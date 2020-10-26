Bennington State Bank Opens Abilene Loan Office

The Bennington State Bank is expanding into Abilene by opening a Loan Production Office.

According to the bank, this is not a full-service branch office, but could eventually expand into a full-service banking location.

Bennington State Bank currently has seven full-service banking locations in Kansas. BSB also offers leading edge online and digital banking solutions that enable customers to carry out many financial transactions through their computer or mobile device.

“We pride ourselves in listening to our customers, responding to their needs, and developing lasting relationships. This location is starting out as a Loan Production Office, and as we continue to expand our footprint in Kansas, we expect this location to eventually grow into a full-service branch,” Matthews commented.

The office is located at 418 West 3rd Street, Abilene Kan, and is currently open Monday through Friday, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and by appointment. The LPO will facilitate additional business opportunities and will offer a full suite of competitive business lending services.

“Expanding into the Abilene and Dickinson County market is a natural progression for our bank as The Bennington State Bank has many ties to the Abilene community,” said Burke Matthews, President. “Dr. Don Berkley, retired BSB Board member, resides in Abilene and is still very involved with the bank. BSB has many great customer relationships in the Abilene community, and this office will help us take better care of those customers while also being able to serve new customers in this market.”

Mike Anderes oversees the market expansion as Vice President and Loan Officer. A Kansas native, Anderes is a commercial banking industry leader with over 25 years of Commercial and Ag lending experience.

“As a community focused bank, we believe our core values and relationship based banking philosophy, along with our unique financial expertise and diverse set of commercial products will meet the personal and business banking needs of the Abilene market,” stated Darren Gragg, Chief Operating Officer. “We are excited to welcome Mike Anderes who brings valuable leadership and experience to the team. Mike is an exceptional business lender who understands the Abilene and Central Kansas business market very well.”

About Bennington State Bank

Established in 1887, The Bennington State Bank (BSB) was founded on the principles of integrity, trust, and fostering long-term customer relationships through the delivery of excellence in customer service and financial products including state-of-the-art online and mobile platforms. BSB is a full-service financial provider, offering Consumer banking, Ag solutions, and Commercial banking, including Trust and Wealth Management, Portfolio Management and Employee Benefit Services. With nearly $800 million in total assets, BSB has locations in Salina, Kan., Bennington, Kan., Minneapolis, Kan., Lucas, Kan, Sylvan Grove, Kan, and Wamego, Kan. Always committed to local decision-making, excellent customer service and community investment, BSB is your trusted hometown bank. For more information, please visit bsbks.com.