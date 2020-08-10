Bennington State Bank CEO Succession Plan

A new person will soon be leading a Salina area bank.

According to Bennington State Bank, its Board of Directors has unanimously elected Darren Gragg to succeed Burke Matthews as President and CEO of BSB, effective January 31, 2021. Matthews will continue to serve as President and CEO for the remainder of 2020 to ensure a seamless transition, and carry on as President Emeritus for the next several years.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Darren (Gragg) over the past 18 years and very closely over the past six years.” said Matthews. “I am highly confident he brings the skills and experience to deliver the leadership that is needed today, while building and preparing for tomorrow. My confidence comes from spending nearly two decades with Darren in multiple areas of the bank and his loyal commitment to BSB and our customers is exactly the person we need for this role.”

While BSB has historically been led by a Berkley family member, “The past six years has been an extremely strategic and thoughtful process. The resulting succession plan includes many individuals within the organization to create the structure the Bank will need to continue our success.” said Matthews.

Mike Berkley, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “Darren (Gragg) started in the IT Department 18 years ago and aggressively learned all aspects of our banking operation. The team that has been assembled for succession includes veteran employees along with newer employees. I am confident these efforts have created a well-rounded team for many years to come which is paramount in these important transitions. The Bank is in good hands.”

Berkley also stated, “We are confident in the succession plans of leadership at BSB. The team has shown a willingness to take on complicated challenges with a

track record of delivering outstanding results. We are confident that Darren, along with others in management, will continue the legacy of commitment and excellence towards serving our customers and communities, which are the attributes that are the cornerstone of success for BSB.”

Commenting on his appointment, Gragg said, “It is an honor to assume the role as President and CEO at BSB. Working along-side the most talented and committed team of bankers to serve our communities and customers is a privilege. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this great team and continue the tradition of excellence at BSB.”