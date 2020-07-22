Salina, KS

Bennington Man Hurt in Interstate Crash

Todd PittengerJuly 22, 2020

A Bennington man was hurt in a crash along Interstate 70 in Geary County while hauling anhydrous ammonia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Tyler Elsasser was driving a Peterbilt truck, hauling an anhydrous ammonia tank. The truck hydroplaned, lost control, went through the median and came to rest in the north ditch.

Elsasser was was transproted to the hospital in Junction City with suspected serious injuries.

The interstate was closed in both directions while first responders worked the scene.

The crash happened Tuesday morning at 6:00 on I-70 at milepost 299, about a half mile East of U.S. 77 Highway.

 

 

 

