Bennington Anchor Dives to Gold, Breaks Wrist in Thrilling State Relay Finish

Isaiah Garrett, Payge Rodenbeek, and Ayden Levendofsky celebrate a first place finish with teammate Manny McVay- photographed by Mackenzie Weller, Sports in Kansas.

A year after placing second, Bennington’s 2A boys 4×100 relay team returned to the state meet with one thing in mind: gold.

When Saturday came around, Bennington was prepared and willing to do whatever it took to claim the gold medal in Class 2A. An unparalleled will to win provided an unforgettable moment for the team and its program.

Running the final leg of the 4×100 relay, anchor Manny McVay was in the midst of a photo finish and knew the race could be determined by a tenth of a second. Realizing what he needed to do, Manny leaned and eventually dove forward to cross the finish line and win the race for Bennington.

Before they could celebrate, concern turned to Manny who was clearly in pain. He had suffered a broken wrist after diving for the finish line. A sacrifice Bennington may not have won the race without.

Bennington’s 4×100 relay team finished with a time of 43.58 seconds, Eureka placed second with a time of 43.59 seconds.

“That race had been building up for a year in those four kids’ minds,” head coach Bryan Shamburg said. “All they talked about when we talked track throughout the year, was about how they were going to be state champs in that race.”

The outcome may not have surprised Bennington, but the physical sacrifice made by their anchor added a powerful layer of emotion to the victory.

Physically unable to be on the medal stand, Manny McVay was joined by teammates Isaiah Garrett, Payge Rodenbeek, and Ayden Levendofsky after the ceremony, all wearing their gold medals as Manny held the winning baton in his uninjured left hand.

“I just know that those four boys were very determined and focused on making it so that they would be state champs in the end,” said coach Shamburg. He added that, “Manny [McVay] said he wouldn’t change any of it for anything.”

For Manny, the pain will fade and eventually the cast will come off, but the memory of diving for gold will last him and his teammates a lifetime.