Beloved Veterinarian Remembered

A beloved area veterinarian, farrier, and horse lover is being remembered by family and friends. 39-year-old Dr. Matthew Wimer passed away unexpectedly.

After graduating high school, Wimer attended Kansas State University before graduating Kansas State College of Veterinary Medicine. He finished his Journeyman Farrier certification while completing his final year of veterinary school. He then interned at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

After finishing his internship in 2015, Wimer returned home to Smolan o start Ranchland Forge Veterinary Medicine and Equine Podiatry Services.

In his free time, he enjoyed being with people he loved, being out in the pasture, checking cattle, and helping horses.

Dr. Wimer was an organ donor, and gifted his heart, liver, a lung, a kidney and his pancreas to recipients in need. Colleague Dr. Emily McLeod wrote via social media “in life and death, he was generous with his words, humor, kindness, willingness to help, and care and concern for others – humans and animals”.

A memorial service will be held at Salemsborg Lutheran Church on Friday, December 6th, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ben Fulton officiating.

A private family inurnment will take place prior to the service.

The family requests donations be made to Salemsborg Lutheran Church designated to the Matthew Wimer Memorial Fund.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family.

