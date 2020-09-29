Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 50 °

Belongings Stolen From a Truck

Jeremy BohnSeptember 29, 2020

Property is stolen from inside of a truck parked in central Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that $3,875 of property is stolen from a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was parked in the 300 block of E. Jewell Ave.

The 37-year-old victim, Salina, says that he went outside at 12:30 a.m. Monday to lock his girlfriend’s vehicle. At the time he thought his truck was already locked. At 9:50 a.m. Monday, he realized that his pickup had been gone through.

Stolen is an ECKO bag that is black with red trim, a black tool box with green handles–full of miscellaneous tools, motocross equipment including helmets, chest plate, jerseys, goggles and books. Also stolen is a black OGIO backpack, Retro 11 Jordan shoes, miscellaneous shaving items and two Go Pro cameras.

There are no suspects.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/28

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spo...

September 29, 2020 Comments

KWU Plans Purple and Gold Game Satu...

Sports News

September 29, 2020

High School Sports Digest – 9/28

Sports News

September 29, 2020

Belongings Stolen From a Truck

Kansas News

September 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Belongings Stolen From a ...
September 29, 2020Comments
Temporary DMV Office to O...
September 28, 2020Comments
6 New COVID-19 Cases at S...
September 28, 2020Comments
Salina Art Center Cinema ...
September 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH