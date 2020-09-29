Belongings Stolen From a Truck

Property is stolen from inside of a truck parked in central Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that $3,875 of property is stolen from a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that was parked in the 300 block of E. Jewell Ave.

The 37-year-old victim, Salina, says that he went outside at 12:30 a.m. Monday to lock his girlfriend’s vehicle. At the time he thought his truck was already locked. At 9:50 a.m. Monday, he realized that his pickup had been gone through.

Stolen is an ECKO bag that is black with red trim, a black tool box with green handles–full of miscellaneous tools, motocross equipment including helmets, chest plate, jerseys, goggles and books. Also stolen is a black OGIO backpack, Retro 11 Jordan shoes, miscellaneous shaving items and two Go Pro cameras.

There are no suspects.