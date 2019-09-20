Beloit Blitzes Minneapolis For 5th-Straight Win

Minneapolis came in to Friday night looking to end a four-game skid at the hands of its arch-rivals.

Unfortunately, Beloit did not cooperate as the Trojans scored a 26-6 win to hand Minneapolis its first loss.

Beloit’s defense set the tone early against the Minneapolis offensive line that was outmatched all night. The Lions did not cross the midfield stripe once in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Trojans, led by running back, Grant Arasmith, found running room against the Lions’ defense. Beloit scored on two long drives to take a 14-0 lead in to the break.

After a Minneapolis drive stalled to start the third quarter, Beloit put together a seven minute to drive, capped off by Arasmith’s second score on the night to lead 20-0 late in the period.

However, the Lions finally answered with a 70 yard kickoff return from Daniel Watson. The return set up the lone scoring drive on the night for MHS, as Watson plowed his way in for a five yard score.

It was too little too late though, as the Lions stalled all fourth quarter and Beloit tacked on another touchdown to come away with the win.

Beloit (2-1, 1-1 NCAA) dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball on its Homecoming night. The Trojans bounced back from a heartbreaking loss the week prior to Southeast of Saline. The win is the fifth-straight for the Trojans over the Lions.

Minneapolis (2-1, 2-1 NCAA) came in averaging 415 yards of offense through two games. They were held below 200 yards Friday night at Beloit.

Minneapolis returns home for the first time in two games next Friday for its first 2A district game against Ellsworth. It’s also Homecoming night for the Lions. Coverage will air live on 92.7 The New Zoo.