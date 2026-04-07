Beef Imports Help Balance U.S Ground Beef Supply

Beef imports are a key part of how the United States meets consumer demand for ground beef, according to experts on the Beef Cattle Institute’s Cattle Chat podcast.

During an April episode, specialists from Kansas State University explained what beef imports are, why they are needed and how they fit into the broader U.S. beef supply chain.

“The U.S. imports lean beef to complement domestic production,” K-State economist Dustin Pendell said. “It’s especially important for ground beef.”

In the United States, most cattle are grain-finished, which results in beef with a higher fat content. While this is desirable for steaks and premium cuts, it creates a need for leaner beef when producing ground products. Imported beef — often from countries like Australia and New Zealand — helps fill that gap.

By blending lean imported beef with higher-fat domestic trim, processors are able to consistently meet the fat percentages consumers expect in ground beef sold at grocery stores. Without imports, maintaining supply and consistency would be more difficult, particularly as demand for ground beef continues to rise.

Experts also noted that beef trade is not one-sided. While the U.S. imports lean beef, it also exports a variety of products to international markets.

“Exports of items like liver and tongue help balance supply,” Pendell explained, noting that these products are more highly valued in other countries.

This balance of imports and exports allows the beef industry to maximize the value of each animal while meeting different consumer preferences around the world. By utilizing global markets, producers can remain efficient and responsive to changing demand.

To learn more about beef imports and brucellosis, listen to the full episode of Cattle Chat. Questions on these topics also may be sent to [email protected].