BB Gun Vandal Arrested

A Salina man was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to a number of windows that were shot out at area businesses with a BB gun.

According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, officers arrested 19-year-old Gavven Yungeberg after he was found driving a truck that was captured on camera at multiple crime scenes.

Police say video from several business cameras led to a description of the dark GMC truck. Officers identified the vehicle and then contacted Yungeberg when he drove it to Sunset Plaza on Crawford Wednesday evening.

Police allege that he used a BB gun to shatter windows on a 1997 Jeep Wrangler and at Bennett Autoplex, Popeyes, Great Plains Credit Union, All Pak Batteries, Stat Care and Save A Lot.

Damage and replacement cost is estimated at $5,900.

Police are anticipating more arrests in the case as the investigation continues.