Battle of the Badges Returns For 2020

Jeremy BohnAugust 18, 2020

Join first responders to help save lives at the Battle of the Badges blood drive August 24th and 25th from noon to 7:00 PM, and August 26th from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Salina Community Sunrise Presbyterian Church, located at 825 E. Beloit in Salina.

The Salina Police Department and Salina Fire Department are on a mission to help save lives by collecting blood for hospital patients in need.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them in this lifesaving effort. The community is encouraged to give blood as the need for blood is constant. Joining first responders to donate at this special event can help ensure blood is on the shelves before it is needed.

To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

