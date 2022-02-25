Salina, KS

Battery Stolen From County Vehicle, Substantial Damage

KSAL StaffFebruary 25, 2022

A Saline County vehicle had its battery stolen over the course of Wednesday night, and there was a heavy amount of damage to go along with it.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the county left a Bobcat S650 skid steer at a work site in the 1700 block of N. Tressin Road overnight. The area is located southeast of the I-70 and I-135 junction near Stimmel Road.

When workers returned Thursday morning, the battery had been taken out of the skid steer. The battery has a value of $300, but Soldan said that mechanics estimated the damage in wires cut to get to the battery is around $3,000.

There are no suspects at this time.

 

