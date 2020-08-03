Bats unable to back Duffy’s solid outing

This is the ace the Royals hoped left-hander Danny Duffy would turn into in 2020.

Duffy delivered six strong innings — the first Kansas City starter to go that deep into a game this season — but it wasn’t enough for the Royals in a 2-0 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night. The Royals have lost four straight.

For the first time in franchise history, the Royals had been unable to have a starter pitch into the sixth inning through a season’s first 10 games. That streak mercifully came to an end thanks to Duffy. He gave up three hits, walked four and struck out six.

Duffy did run into trouble in the fifth inning. He walked Nico Hoerner, gave up a single to Ian Happ and then walked Kris Bryant to load the bases with none out. But Duffy jammed Anthony Rizzo on a 2-1 fastball and got a popup. One run scored on a sacrifice fly, but Duffy then got Willson Contreras to ground out.

Meanwhile, the Royals’ offense continued its struggles, and has been shut out for 13 straight innings. Kansas City managed just five hits and was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position — the Royals came into the game hitting just .231 with runners in scoring position.