Barton County Sheriff’s Office Employee Arrested

Todd PittengerSeptember 19, 2019

A civilian employee of the Barton County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested in connection with an alleged sex crime.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, agents arrested 64-year-old Jimmy L. Hapes, of Great Bend.He was arrested for one count of rape connected to an incident that occurred on June 7th.

Hapes is a civil process server for the Sheriff’s Office, and was placed on administrative leave following the accusation.

The KBI initiated the investigation on June 24, when the Great Bend Police Department requested KBI assistance after the rape was reported to them.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

