Barton County Deputies Seeking Suspect

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to the agency, they are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted person. Law enforcement is looking for 33-year-old Andrew Taylor.

Taylor is a white male, 5’10” tall, and weighs 225 pounds. He is wanted on a Barton County District Court warrant.

Taylor may be in possession of a handgun and a sawed-off shotgun. Taylor has allegedly made statements he will not be taken alive by law enforcement.

Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about this crime or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300. The agency says they “don’t want your name, just your information”.