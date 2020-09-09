Bare Knuckle Fighting Coming to Salina

A bare knuckle fighting event is coming to Salina.

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship organization (BKFC) presents BKFC-13 on Saturday, October 10th at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center. The event will also be broadcast live exclusively on the Bare Knuckle TV App.

“We’re thrilled to bring BKFC to Kansas for the first time on October 10,” said Dave Feldman, President of BKFC. “Our heavyweight championship main event between Joey Beltran and Marcel Stamps is one of the very best fights that can be made in bare knuckle fighting. In our co-feature, Nico Hernandez was an outstanding amateur boxer representing the United States at the 2016 Olympics and we’re expecting a great crowd in Salina to watch him in his BKFC debut against Chancey Wilson.”

Advance tickets starting at $35 will go on-sale this Friday, September 11 at 10:00 a.m. through at www.TonysPizzaEventsCenter.com and the Tony’s Pizza Event Center Box Office. The Box Office and Arena are located at 800 The Midway, Salina, KS. Seating for this event will be socially distanced, in accordance with local ordinance.

Known as ‘The Mexicutioner’ and fighting out of Carlsbad, California, Joey Beltran has a record of 3-1-1 fighting under Bare Knuckle rules. In his last BKFC fight, he defeated previously unbeaten Chase Sherman on November 16, 2019 in Biloxi, MS. Standing 6’3” and perfect in BKFC with a record of 2-0 with two knockouts, Marcel Stamps of Birmingham, AL knocked out Kendall Grove in the third round of his most recent clash.

Fighting out of Wichita, the 24-year-old Nico Hernandez was a Bronze Medalist at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil capping an acclaimed amateur career with a record of 94-5. Sporting a professional boxing record of 7-0 with four knockouts he will be making his BKFC debut against cross-town rival Chancey Wilson, also of Wichita, KS.

Also featured on the card, Dave ‘The Caveman’ Rickels of Wichita, KS will make his BKFC debut on October 10 against an opponent to be announced. A veteran of twenty-three Bellator bouts, Rickels fought twice in 2019, defeating AJ Matthews and losing to Yaroslav Amosov. The 31-year-old won eight of his first nine Bellator fights and is fourth all-time in Bellator wins having challenged for the company’s lightweight championship in 2013. Overall, he has racked up an impressive 21-6 record in his pro MMA career.

Additional bouts on this will be announced soon.