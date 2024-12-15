Bank to Honor Retiring Employees

A couple of Bennington State Bank employees, with a combined 85 years in the banking industry, are set to retire and will be honored.

According to the bank, this month they celebrate two extraordinary team members, Toni Born and Sandy Vinson as they each retire after remarkable careers at BSB.

Both Sandy and Toni have left an indelible mark at Bennington State Bank and the banking industry as a whole. The bank recognizes and thanks them for their dedication, expertise, leadership, and for the contributions they have made.

Toni and Sandy have exemplified the values that define BSB: integrity, dedication, and a passion for service. Their influence has shaped not only the bank but also the lives of the people they’ve worked with and the customers they’ve served.

The bank invites everyone to join them and honor Toni Born and Sandy Vinson at a joint retirement open house:

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: 2130 S Ohio, Salina, KS

Stop by to enjoy cake, coffee, and the opportunity to celebrate their remarkable contributions to

BS Bank and the banking community.

Toni Born: 38 Years in Banking Excellence

Toni joined Bennington State Bank in 1991, bringing with her four years of prior banking experience. Over her nearly 34 years with Bennington State Bank, Toni has served as a true leader, mentoring staff and ensuring top-tier customer service as the Retail Manager overseeing all retail staff across our locations.

Her expertise extended to managing risk and fraud mitigation efforts, as well as ensuring compliance standards were met, reflecting her unwavering dedication to the integrity and success of the bank.

Toni’s passion for helping others, her leadership, and her focus on excellence will be deeply missed. As she transitions to retirement, the bank celebrates her lasting impact and wish her the very best as she begins this exciting new chapter.

Sandy Vinson: 47 Years of Service to Customers and Community

Sandy’s remarkable career spans an impressive 47 years in banking, with 17.5 of those years spent at Bennington State Bank. Joining our team in 2007 as a Deposit Operations Specialist, Sandy played a key role in maintaining quality standards and ensuring customers received the highest level of service.

Previously, Sandy served as the Branch Manager at the 9th Street location and has excelled in multiple roles throughout her career, showcasing her versatility, professionalism, and dedication. Her meticulous attention to detail and commitment to her work have earned her a stellar reputation among customers and colleagues alike.

As Sandy moves on to retirement, the bank is grateful for her years of hard work and celebrate the legacy she leaves behind.

_ _ _

Photos via Bennington State Bank, From Left Toni Born and Sandy Vinson