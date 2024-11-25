Lost Bank Deposit Bag had Over $1,000 Inside

Salina Police are looking for a man who found a business’s lost bank deposit bag full of cash.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that on Friday afternoon around 3:45pm, an employee left the Dollar General store on South 9th Street to make a deposit at the bank. The staff member apparently dropped the bag outside and did not notice it.

Surveillance video shows a white male pick it up outside the store and walk in – then leave with the cash. A short time later the man returns to the store, makes a purchase, but makes no mention of the money pouch to staff.

Police would like to interview the man about the over $1,500 in cash that was in that bank deposit bag.